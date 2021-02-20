Woman’s Club Of Massapequa Enters Its Ninth Decade

Founded in 1924, the Woman’s Club of Massapequa was created to promote educational, social and civic development. In its nearly 100 years it has witnessed many events, the Depression, World War II, the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. Despite the difficult conditions COVID-19 presents today, the club and its good work continues.

While not able to hold the monthly general membership meetings, the executive board, under the leadership of President Maureen Larisch, hold meetings by conference call.



Approximately 15 ladies have joined in these to guide the club’s movements.

Child Welfare Department Director Del Genovese is in contact with houses of worship and schools in Massapequa and surrounding communities when families with children are in urgent need of assistance. This month, as during holidays, all members may participate in a food drive to benefit Our Lady of Lourdes pantry.

With guidance from Massapequa High School, a monetary award to a graduating senior who has overcome challenges will be presented. For several years now and continuing in 2021, member Rowan Brooks will donate an additional award.

The Woman’s Club of Massapequa will persevere as it has for nearly a century rewarding members with civic awareness, philanthropy and social engagement. For more information about the clubs’ activities contact Fran Bassett at 516-972-0880.

—Submitted by the Woman’s Club of Massapequa