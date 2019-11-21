Woman’s Club Of Massapequa Brunch

The Child Welfare Department of Woman’s Club of Massapequa recently came together to finalize details regarding it’s annual fundraising event. A brunch will be held Nov. 24, at Southward Ho Country Club, 601 Montauk Hwy. in Bay Shore. Raffles entertainment and a magnificent brunch is planned. It is open to the public and those interested in attending may contact Fran Bassett, co-chair at 516-972-0880. Funds collected go to families with children needing assistance in the Massapequa communities, as well as a scholarship to a graduating Massapequa High School Senior.