Water Emergency In Massapequa

The Public Information Office reports the details of a water emergency that occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 12:15 p.m. in Massapequa.

According to police, Nassau County Marine Bureau was dispatched to a call for a grounded boat in the vicinity of Goose Island. Upon arrival, officers found a large boat aground in shallow waters. A smaller vessel belonging to the Bay Constables of the Town of Oyster Bay assisted, allowing officers to go into the shallow waters and reach the grounded boat. A 75-year-old male having a medical emergency was found inside and transported to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment. He is in stable condition.