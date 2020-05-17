Wantagh House Fire

Arson Bomb Squad Detectives report the details of a house fire that occurred on Thursday, May 14, at 10:35 a.m. in Wantagh.



According to detectives, officers responded to a house fire on Manchester Road. Upon arrival officers found the attached garage engulfed in flames. The Wantagh Fire Department responded and with the assistance of Seaford and Massapequa Fire Departments, was able to extinguish the fire. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined but it appears to be non-criminal in nature at this time. The investigation is ongoing.