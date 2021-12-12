Village Officials Install Massapequa Park Senior Center Officers

By
Observer Staff
-
0
20
Mayor Daniel Pearl (fourth from left) and trustee Dana Durso (third from left) attended the Massapequa Park Senior Center`s Installation of Officers Luncheon and had the honor of swearing in the newly elected board members. The officers for this year are pictured from left: President Richard Grefig; First Vice President Marianna DeMonte; Second Vice President Lucille Shisko; Third Vice President Merry Wynkoop; treasurer Margo Moore; Recording Secretary Joan Hundt; Corresponding Secretary Connie Domino; Director of Hospitality Carol Velocci; and Director of Hospitality Mary Constantinides.
(Photo courtesy of the Village of Massapequa
Park)

—Submitted by the Village of Massapequa Park

