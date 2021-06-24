Community News Village Of Massapequa Park Honors Eagle Scout By Observer Staff - June 24, 2021 0 11 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Massapequa Park Mayor Daniel Pearl, along with Deputy Mayor Tina Schiaffino and trustees Dana Durso and Todd Svec, congratulated Matthew Hepworth of Boy Scout Troop 776. Hepworth’s Eagle Scout Service Project involved fundraising and building birdhouses that will be installed in the village parks. The rank of Eagle Scout is the Boy Scouts of America’s highest honor and is achieved by less than 3 percent of Boy Scouts nationwide. Pictured from left are Todd Svec (trustee), Andrew Hepworth (father), Daniel Hepworth (brother), Robin Hepworth (mother), Matthew Hepworth (honoree), Mayor Daniel Pearl, Deputy Mayor Tina Schiaffino and trustee Dana Durso.(Photo by Ed Cox) -Submitted by the Village of Massapequa Park