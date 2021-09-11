Village Of Massapequa Park Honors 9/11 Fallen

Massapequa Park Mayor Daniel Pearl, Deputy Mayor Tina Schiaffino, trustees Dana Durso, Todd Svec and Christine Wiss held an unveiling and remembrance ceremony to honor and remember all those we have lost and continue to lose, because of the terrorist attacks to our country, 20 years ago on September 11, 2001.

The village obtained a piece of a steel beam from the World Trade Center site and for the 20th year anniversary, it was the appropriate time to build a monument on the grounds of Village Hall that incorporates the beam. Pearl (center) is seen here with the rest of the Village of Massapequa Park board at the newly constructed memorial.

Pearl and the board of trustees concluded the ceremony by remembering village residents Chief Thomas T. Haskell, Jr., Lt. Anthony Jovic, Sgt. Timothy Roy, Michael Pascuma, Jr., Ronald G. Heorner and all those who tragically lost their lives on September 11.

-Submitted by the Village of Massapequa Park