Village Of Massapequa Park Elections Postponed

Village elections in New York state will be postponed from Wednesday until April 28 as the state looks to slow the spread of coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday, March 16.

An announcement posted on the the Village of Massapequa Park website reads,

“On Monday evening, Governor Cuomo announced he was postponing the March 18th village elections until April 28th. Please check back for more information as it becomes available.”

The village has also temporarily closed the Brady Park Senior Center and suspended the Mommy and Me program until further notice.

Village of Massapequa Park Interim Mayor Teresa Spinosa and her Village People’s Rights-First Party is running a contested election for village mayor against current trustee Dan Pearl’s Village Unity Party and Dr. Cynthia Paulis and her Just Get It Done Party. Cuomo’s goal in suspending state-wide elections is with the purpose of helping reduced the potential transmission of COVID-19.

“Public health officials have been clear that reducing density is one of the most effective ways to stop the spread, and delaying village elections will help ensure poll workers and voters are not potentially exposed to the virus and at the same time maintain integrity in our election system,” Cuomo said in a statement.

The delay of the village elections comes after Cuomo took action to allow for voters to request absentee ballots electronically. To run on a ballot in New York State, candidates need to get signatures on petitions for a designated number of enrolled voters based on what office they are seeking. Cuomo reduced that threshold in an executive order on Saturday, March 14.