Community News Village Of Massapequa Park Celebrates Fourth Of July - July 4, 2021 0 9 Village of Massapequa Park Mayor Daniel Pearl, Deputy Mayor Tina Schiaffino, Trustees Dana Durso and Todd Svec recently celebrated the return of the village's annual Independence Day Parade on July 4. Pictured from left are Commander Bill Colfer (VFW Post 7763), Mayor Daniel Pearl, Vice Commander Arthur Krumm (VFW Post 7763), Deputy Mayor Tina Schiaffino, trustee Dana Durso, trustee Todd Svec and members of VFW Post 7763.(Photo by Ed Cox) -Submitted by the Village of Massapequa Park