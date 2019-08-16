Village Hosts Park Boulevard Street Fair

Thousands of Long Islanders descended upon Park Boulevard last week as the Village of Massapequa Park hosted its annual street fair. More than 150 vendors set up shop along the street for patrons to peruse the various jewelry, candles, soaps, clothing and more that was offered. In addition, there were plenty of food trucks that were available for the first time in the fair’s history.

Despite not having the rides set up like they usually did, the village tried out a new experience. Entertainment at the fair included a rock climbing wall, a mechanical bull, bouncy houses for the kids and a 250-foot zip line in front of the train station. For those who enjoy sports, there was a “slapshots” exhibit hosted by the New York Islanders as well as martial arts demonstrations. And, of course, there was live music everywhere you looked.

There was also an increase in security personnel for the fair following the recent shootings in El Paso, TX, and Dayton, OH. However, that didn’t damper the mood for the village and the mayor said that it was a great time.

“It was outstanding day in our All-American village here,” said Mayor Jeffery Pravato, who attended the event along with many members of the village board and other local officials. “The fair was packed. It was a beautiful day outside. This ranks right up there with the rest of the fairs. Probably number one.”

Pravato believes that this fair was a great showcase of the village, with many of the restaurants on the street opening its doors for people to come in and try their food. In addition, many of the vendors were also from around the area. The village is already preparing for next year’s fair.