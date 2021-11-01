Venditto Named To New York Metro Super Lawyers Rising Stars List

Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman, LLP is pleased to announce that Nicholas Venditto has been named to the 2021 New York Metro Super Lawyers Rising Stars list.



Massapequa resident Nicholas Venditto is a partner in the Corporate/Securities Practice Group. Prior to joining Certilman Balin, Venditto spent six years as an associate in the Corporate Group of an international law firm on Wall Street. Venditto’s practice focuses primarily on mergers and acquisitions involving privately held companies, complex joint ventures, corporate governance matters and other general corporate matters. He earned his Juris Doctor from Columbia Law School in 2008, where he was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar, and his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, summa cum laude, from Hofstra University in 2005.

—Submiited by Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman, LLP