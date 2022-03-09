Vaping: The Continuing Epidemic Among Youth—An MTAC Prevention Program

Massapequa Takes Action Coalition (MTAC) will host the virtual presentation Vaping: The Continuing Epidemic Among Youth at its next General Coalition Meeting on Wednesday, March 9, at 7 p.m.

The prevention education program features Dr. David Fagan, vice chairman of Pediatric Ambulatory Administration, Department of Pediatrics-Northwell Health, Cohen’s Children’s Medical Center; Assistant Professor at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

Dr. Fagan will discuss the extent of youth/young adult e-cigarette use; health harms associated with e-cigarettes and strategies to address adolescent and young adult e-cigarette use. Despite recent student survey results indicating an overall decrease in vaping for Massapequa youth (grades 8 -12), youth continue to vape and report increased use of traditional cigarettes (DFC Core Measures for Grades 6-12 Report 2020-21 Massapequa Public Schools).

Vaping: The Continuing Epidemic Among Youth is free and open to the community on zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83284796294. For more information contact MTAC Project Coordinator Maura Ebert at info@mtacoalition.com or call 516-799-3203, ext. 229.

—Submitted by the Massapequa Takes Action Coalition