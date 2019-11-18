Vaping Bust

Major Case Bureau detectives from the Narcotics Vice Squad report the arrests of two individuals on Thursday, Nov. 7. According to detectives, operation “Vape Out” was implemented on various establishments known to sell vaping products in Nassau County. As a result of the initiative, detectives utilized underage agents (persons under the age of 21) to purchase age restricted products. As a result of the operation, the following individuals were arrested for selling those restricted products and were issued appearance tickets:

-Shahid Faraz, 39, of East Meadow. Sold four JUUL mint pods to a person under 21 years of age at the 7-11 located at 2680 Jerusalem Ave. in Bellmore.

-Bashir Hassan, 29, of Brooklyn. Sold four JUUL mint pods to a person under 21 years of age at Smoke Zone located at 3484 Merrick Rd. in Seaford.

Both defendants are charged with Town of Hempstead violations for Sale of Age Restricted Products and are due back in Hempstead’s Second District Court on Dec. 3.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department

