Upset In Massapequa Park

Former trustee Dan Pearl defeats interim mayor Teresa Spinosa

For the first time in 18 years, Teresa Spinosa will not be a public servant, having lost the race for mayor to former trustee Dan Pearl. Spinosa wound up running in her first contested election, with Just Get It Done Party candidate Dr. Cynthia Paulis rounding out the slate. The final tally was Pearl pulling in 1,536 votes, Spinosa tallying 536 and Paulis coming in with 371. Two trustee seats were also grabs with Spinosa’s Village People’s Rights-First Party running mates Richard Begandy (533) and Kristian Hernandez (571) falling to Pearl’s Village Unity Party compatriots Dana Durso (1614) and Todd Svec (1800).

The incumbent was the interim mayor, completing the remaining term of former Mayor Jeff Pravato, who was recently voted as the Town of Oyster Bay Receiver of Taxes during the November 2019 elections. While the original election was supposed to be held on Wednesday, March 18, New York State mandates postponed local elections due to the pandemic and led to it being moved to Tuesday, September 15. The extended hiatus worked against Spinosa, who claimed in an official statement that an influx of financial support to Pearl’s war chest from village outsiders allowed him to run a negative campaign during the extra six months the election ran.

“I am very proud to have served the residents of our great village for over 18 years,” the statement reads. “Unfortunately, we were up against a large political machine that was determined to get a stronghold into our village at all costs. This was evidenced by the enormous about of money spent on campaigning and advertising, which was unprecedented for our village elections. They were backed by large corporations, other organizations and people who are not residents of our village. They used their funding to spread lies and misconceptions to mislead our residents.”

Among the falsehoods she claims Pearl’s party spread had to do with taxes being raised and other alleged financial improprieties.

“They said I raised taxes, which is a downright lie,” Spinosa said. “I’m a CPA—why would I want to raise taxes? For five or six years, we haven’t had a single tax increase. I’m overly conscious of the budget. [He said] I gave myself a raise. We had a raise in 2007 for about $400. That was the last raise.”

For Pearl, who is currently the deputy commissioner of the department of public works in charge of sanitation and solid waste for the Town of Oyster Bay, his victory came based on the issues his party ran on.

“I think we won because of our platform,” he said. “I think the residents resoundingly want to see some change. The village has been running very well, but sometimes change is needed. I think the adjusting of more sensible code enforcement applications resonated very big with people. That’s the one thing everybody had a horror story about every time you knocked on a door. You have to understand that not everybody is telling you the truth about their version of it. I’ve got to trust the village’s version. I think we have to be a little more in tune and compassionate with the residents.”

As for accusations of outsider influence, including one source reporting the town’s Republican Party donated $40,000 to his coffers, Pearl explains he raised $20,000 via two separate fund raisers attended by family and friends and flatly denies the accusation.

“I absolutely did not get $40,000 from the Republican Party,” Pearl said. “I have friends in the Republican Party, Democratic Party and friends from all walks of life. But I absolutely did not receive that [amount from the GOP]. That’s a false statement.”

Spinosa also admits that the COVID-19 anxiety and stress residents experienced may have also compounded her chances at winning the race, particularly when it came to decisions she made in the interest of maintaining public safety. Canceling a string of events including the village’s annual firework display and Independence Day parade proved to be unpopular, as was a reluctance to close off streets for outdoor dining under the direction of NYCOM [New York Conference of Mayors], the governing body in Albany.

“Was COVID-19 to blame?,” she asked. “Yes. But I was happy that I was in place to help everybody get through it because I’m not really the type to waiver under pressure. A lot of people were looking for leadership. They were scared and I was trying to give them calm leadership—telling them we were going to get through this. People were angry that their lives were changing and I was being blamed for it in the end. Then people wanted me to close the streets so that restaurants could have tables in the street. I couldn’t do that because we were told that we had to practice social distancing and you couldn’t create an environment with the outdoor dining that would create a party environment.”

Now that Pearl has been sworn in, immediate plans include reviewing current code enforcement rules and reviewing the village budget, something he’d been working on as a trustee with the former administration.

“Within the next few months, we obviously want to start looking at the code enforcement, the building department and see how we can expedite permits,” Pearl explained. “In general, revenue all around was down. On the flipside, our expenditures aren’t what we anticipated. I’ve got two new trustees coming on. We want to see some other areas we might be able to save some money on or other ways we can generate revenue. We work for the people, so we’re going to do everything that we can to make the village better than ever.”