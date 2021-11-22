Community NewsSports Twelfth Annual Turkey Trot Is Run By Observer Staff - November 22, 2021 0 11 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Mayor Daniel Pearl sounded the horn at the starting line of the YES Community Counseling Center’s 12th Annual Massapequa Park Turkey Trot. Pearl was joined by Deputy Mayor Tina Schiaffino and trustees Dana Durso and Todd Svec to cheer on the runners at the starting line. More than six hundred runners and walkers participated in this event, making it the second largest in race history. All proceeds from this 5k run/walk benefits YES Community Counseling Center.—Submitted by the Village of Massapequa Park(Photo by Ed Cox)