Town Yard Waste Collection Resumes April 1

Residents receiving town service should place yard waste curbside with recycling

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino announced that yard waste collection will resume for homeowners who receive town sanitation collection beginning the week of April 1. Yard waste is picked up on the same day as recycled materials.

“With the spring season nearly upon us, many residents will begin clearing their properties from leaves and other debris left behind by winter,” Saladino said. “Yard waste collection, which includes lawn clippings, will get underway the first week in April.”

Residents should place yard waste curbside on their same day as their recycling items. Yard waste is collected by Town sanitation crews and taken to compost facilities. Waste includes grass clippings, weeds, leaves, tree trimmings, hedge and shrub clippings and other garden/yard waste. Materials should be placed in bags at the curb, and should weigh no more than 50 pounds. No household garbage, refuse or animal waste should be disposed with yard waste.

“Collecting yard waste is an important component to our recycling program,” Saladino saud. “One of the prime benefits of recycling yard waste is that the cost to take these materials to a compost facility is less than the cost to dispose of them at an out-of-state landfill. This successful program is another example of the Town’s commitment to providing high quality environmental services while protecting our taxpayers’ wallets.”

Visit www.OysterBayTown.com/recycling for more information on the town’s recycling program or other sanitation services.

—Submitted by Town Of Oyster Bay