Town Crews Demolish Dangerous Massapequa Zombie House

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilman Lou Imbroto, chairman of the town’s Quality of Life Task Force, announced that crews recently demolished a dilapidated zombie home on Forest Avenue in Massapequa, following years of complaints from neighbors and failed inspections from town code enforcement officers.



This demolition marked the 23rd eyesore that has been taken down by the Town of Oyster Bay since the formation of the Quality of Life Task Force less than four years ago.

“Protecting our suburban quality of life is a top priority for the Town Board,” Saladino said. “No community should be forced to deal with unmaintained and dangerous eyesores that serve as havens for squatters, rodents and other such problems. We will continue to make way for new families by tearing down zombie homes and charging banks or homeowners for the demolition costs due to long-term lack of maintenance.”

For health and safety reasons, a judge granted the town permission to tear down this hazardous eyesore. Code Enforcement officers had visited this property on 28 occasions due to deplorable conditions and lack of maintenance. The property stood vacant and unmaintained for years.

“Our town has continued its mission to aggressively combat dilapidated properties through code enforcement and our demolition program,” Imbroto said.“The town board takes quality of life concerns seriously and we will continue our efforts to safeguard our neighborhoods and protect our taxpayers.”

The Code Compliance Bureau of the Department of Planning and Development is charged with the enforcement of all codes, rules and regulations pertaining to zoning, housing and public safety. It is expressly designed to handle requests of citizens regarding possible violations. To file a complaint, visit www.oysterbaytown.com/codeenforcement to file a complaint.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay