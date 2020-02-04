Town Announces Men’s Summer Softball Night League

Town of Oyster Bay Councilman Lou Imbroto recently announced that registration is currently ongoing for the town’s Men’s Summer Softball Night League, with games scheduled to begin in May 2020. Games will be held at four parks throughout the town, and residents and non-residents alike are welcome to sign up for the softball league.

“The town’s Men’s Summer Softball Night League is a fun and competitive softball league that promotes teamwork, friendship, physical fitness and provides a great opportunity for both residents and non-residents to enjoy their love of the game, and take advantage of our wonderful town parks and facilities,” Imbroto said. “So get your team together and make sure to register early as our summer softball league is a popular program that is sure to fill up fast.”

Games will begin in May and will be held at four different locations:

• Ellsworth Allen Park, located at 45 Motor Ave.

in Farmingdale

• Plainview-Old Bethpage Community Park, located at 175 Washington Ave. in Plainview

• Theodore Roosevelt Park, located on West Ave. in Oyster Bay

• John J. Burns Park, located at 4990 Merrick Rd. in Massapequa

Registration is currently ongoing but will close on Friday, April 3. The Men’s Summer Softball Night League features 20 regular season games (two games per night; once a week), with a fee for registration of $700 per team. Only a check or money order will be accepted, made payable to “Town of Oyster Bay.”

Teams interested in more information or looking to receive a registration packet should contact the recreation division of the Town of Oyster Bay’s Parks Department at 516-797-4125, ext. 4.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay