Toddler Arts & Crafts Program Returns

Oyster Bay Town Councilwoman Michele Johnson announced that the popular Toddler Arts & Crafts Program will return during the months of October and November. This eight-week program offers classes at the town’s Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center Community Room and Hicksville Athletic Center and is open to children ages 2 through 4. Registration begins Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the town’s parks department recreation office located in Town Hall South, 977 Hicksville Rd., in Massapequa.

“We’re happy to announce the safe return of the town’s Toddler Arts & Crafts program, which is a wonderful way to help support a toddler’s development through nurturing their artistic expression,” Johnson said. “Classes fill up quickly on a first-come, first-serve basis, so register today.”

The Toddler Arts & Crafts Program is eight weeks in duration, beginning Oct. 13, and residents who sign their toddler up for the program must choose one class per week, per child. Classes will take place on:

• Tuesdays at 10 a.m. for two-year olds and 11 a.m. for three-and-four-year olds at the Ice Skating Center Community Room in Bethpage;

• Wednesdays at 10 a.m. for two-year olds and 11am for three-and-four-year olds at the Hicksville Athletic Center in Hicksville; and

• Thursdays at 10 a.m. for two-year olds and 11 a.m. for three-and-four-year olds at the Ice Skating Center Community Room in Bethpage.

Each class is approximately 45 minutes. The cost of the program is $25 per child who is a town resident and $30 per child whose care giver is a town resident but not the child. Space is limited and upon registration, the child’s birth certificate and a tax or utility bill will be required to validate age and proof of residency. A guardian must be present during the class. A smock and supplies will be provided with enrollment.

To protect your health and safety, all participants and parents must wear a mask for the duration of the program. Temperatures will be checked upon entry.

The Toddler’s Arts & Crafts Program is run by the town’s parks department, recreation division. For further information, call 516-797-4125 and hit prompt ‘2.’

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay