Thanksgiving Greeting

We all share the desire to learn the secrets of the past. Through ancient tales of universal human experience of struggle and hope, sorrow and victory we can incorporate the teachings of the past into our own lives today. One of the most beautiful things in celebrating Thanksgiving is that it allows us to open our minds and hearts to new understandings about the deep connection of our past, present and future.

Thanksgiving leaves us with a lot of life lessons. For example: We should give thanks in everything. “In” everything not “for” everything. Our attitude should be to choose to be grateful in every circumstance. Always try to find something optimistic in our lives. Even when we sometimes feel weak or are struggling, we should try to see the positive side of life, i.e. If we struggle in our jobs—we should be grateful we have a job, if we have difficulties with our family—we should appreciate that we have a family.

If you ever find yourself downhill or falling short remember the flight on the airplane. When an airplane takes off it has a distinct flight plan. Yet, during the course of the flight air traffic, turbulence, wind, rain and human error keep knocking the plane off its course. The key is that the pilots continuously make small corrections by reading their instruments and talking to the control tower. Consequently, the plane reaches its destination safely. No matter what, if you just keep coming back to your plan, keep making small adjustments and keep hope alive eventually you will reach your destination. The power and light are in YOU.

The reality is that there are some things we cannot change in life. Instead of getting frustrated we should turn the situation over to the Almighty and trust our Heavenly father. What we dwell on is what we will draw into our lives. Focusing on our blessings and not our problems is showing great faith and closeness to our Creator and will ultimately bring more blessings and joy. Resist strife, keep the peace, the happiness, the hope and be determined to be grateful and thus be a blessing everywhere you go. On this Thanksgiving celebration season, let’s reaffirm our advanced New Year resolution to make it a habit to thank our Creator in all things, even above your current, uncertain circumstances. Have an attitude of gratitude and remember that Thanksgiving isn’t just a holiday, it’s a lifestyle.

Happy Thanksgiving.