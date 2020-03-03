Tech Buddies Come Together For Heart-Filled Fun

Fifth graders in the Massapequa School District have become quite familiar with the features of their Chromebooks over the last few years, so they have no problem sharing their knowledge with their younger friends. At Birch Lane Elementary School, fifth graders in Susan Murphy’s class are tech buddies with kindergartners in Jennifer Emberley’s class and have worked on many projects together this year.

Recently, the buddies came together to make digital Valentine’s Day emojis using Google Slides. Fifth graders helped the kindergartners pick out eyes, mouths and other features for their emojis along with a background and different Valentine’s Day symbols.

With support from their teachers and technology learning coach Vickie Ahearn, the buddies have created several projects together this year including “If I Were Trapped in a Snow Globe” writing pieces, digital books about fire safety and holiday traditions, and Flipgrid videos on Thanksgiving.

—Submitted by the Massapequa School District