Tech Buddies Come Together For Heart-Filled Fun

By
Observer Staff
-
0
150
Birch Lane Elementary School kindergarten teacher Jennifer Emberley (left) technology learning coach Vickie Ahearn (center) and fifth-grade teacher Susan Murphy visited with students as they made digital Valentine’s Day emojis.
(Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District)

Fifth graders in the Massapequa School District have become quite familiar with the features of their Chromebooks over the last few years, so they have no problem sharing their knowledge with their younger friends. At Birch Lane Elementary School, fifth graders in Susan Murphy’s class are tech buddies with kindergartners in Jennifer Emberley’s class and have worked on many projects together this year.

Recently, the buddies came together to make digital Valentine’s Day emojis using Google Slides. Fifth graders helped the kindergartners pick out eyes, mouths and other features for their emojis along with a background and different Valentine’s Day symbols.

Kindergartner Thomas Dolan showed fifth graders Dominick Abbiza a heart graphic he wanted to use.
(Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District)

With support from their teachers and technology learning coach Vickie Ahearn, the buddies have created several projects together this year including “If I Were Trapped in a Snow Globe” writing pieces, digital books about fire safety and holiday traditions, and Flipgrid videos on Thanksgiving.

 

 

 

 

Kylie Krause helped out her younger sister, Brielle, to create a design
(Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fifth grader Joe Rappa was happy to help out his kindergarten tech buddy, Luca Sangemino.
(Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District)

—Submitted by the Massapequa School District

SHARE
Previous articleStaying The Course
Next articleBloomberg Barrels Into Nassau County
Observer Staff
Massapequa Observer has served the community since 1959, proving to be a trusted source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply