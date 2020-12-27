Teamwork Plus Hard Work Equals A Championship

The Chiefs are comprised of seven baseball players (who are part of one of the highest-ranked 10u teams in NY State) and one hockey player. This team of fifth graders worked hard, gelled together and won the Fall Flag Football Championship for the Nassau County Under Armour North Division on Friday night, Nov. 20, at Field of Dreams Park in Massapequa.

Coached by Jim Kaplan, Adam Weiss and special advisor Jason Wass, this wonderful group of boys claimed victory in a 25-24 contest to close out the season against their previously undefeated opponent, the Cowboys. It was quite clear that this group of boys had superior chemistry when they were out on that field.

In the finale, the entire team played well on defense, with steady play by Ryan Land, Tommy Tabone and Grayson Graham. On offense, each player had a huge impact on the game: Jackson Henchy had a number of clutch receptions and was the team’s consistent center. Harrison Smith went up high to catch an amazing touchdown in the second half, igniting the team. In addition, Vincent Fallacaro had two crucial catches, one for a much-needed first down in the latter part of the contest. But, no catch was more improbable than the one made by Gavin Weiss with just seconds left in the game, which proved to be the game winner. That catch by Weiss was the fourth touchdown thrown on the night by Chase Kaplan, the methodical quarterback of the Chiefs, who also finished the game with no interceptions.

Coach Jim Kaplan said, “I am so proud of this group of boys for all they learned and displayed out on the field this season. In the end, they had a lot of fun, and our coaches, parents and family members were able to share in that joy, even in the midst of a very difficult 2020 for everyone.”

—Submitted by the Chiefs Flag Football team