Sutton Electric Founder Passes

By
Observer Staff
-
Thomas D. Sutton

Thomas D. Sutton, 86, of Uniondale, died on January 3, 2022. His business, Sutton Electric, served customers in Nassau County for more than 50 years. He is survived by his daughters, Wendy Turner of Tucker, Georgia, and Cindy Paolicelli of West Chazy, New York, sister Linda Stroh of Orlando, Florida and six grandchildren, Holly and James Paolicelli, Brittany and Stephanie Turner, Sally Blow and Christian Sutton.  He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Sally Waszmer Sutton. Memorial Service will be on April 23 at South Nassau Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Freeport.

-Submitted by the Sutton Family

