Sunrise Mall To Host Ninth Annual Hope Runs Here 5K

Westfield Sunrise Mall will serve as the start and finish points of the ninth annual Raphaelson and Levine Hope Runs Here 5K run and walk on Aug. 17 at 8:30 a.m. The event raises money for breast cancer research. It will be held in memory of Bonnie Levine, who passed away at the age of 36 following a battle with the disease. Proceeds from the event will benefit LI2Day, a nonprofit organization which is responsible for organizing the event. To date, LI2Day has raised more than $7 million to fight all cancers on Long Island.

“Westfield Sunrise is proud to support the Long Island community in every way we can,” said Sunrise Mall Marketing Director Vanessa Mitton. “We have worked with LI2Day for nine years. Their work across Long Island has raised millions of dollars fighting this terrible disease; we know this year’s event will be a huge success.”

“We’re thrilled to have the support of the Town of Oyster Bay and the people of Massapequa and Massapequa Park,” said LI2DAY Executive Director Ginny Salerno. “They have graciously welcomed us into their community so that we can raise the much-needed awareness and funds to fight cancer on Long Island.”

All participants will receive commemorative shirts and enjoy post-race refreshments. All cancer survivors will also be recognized.

For the first time, all individuals who register to participate will be entered into a raffle that will give them the chance to win several prizes, including dinner for four in New York with former New York Yankee and recent Hall of Fame inductee Mariano Rivera.

Residents should anticipate road closures and delays on the day of the race between 8:15 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. Portions of the route will open as runners/walkers pass and as authorities allow. Carmans Road from Carmans Road School heading north will open at approximately 8:55 a.m., Pompano Lane will have limited access to Maryland Avenue and participants should be off Pittsburgh Avenue and heading south on Carmans Road to the mall by approximately 9:30 a.m. A full map of the run route is available at www.li2daywalk.org/hope-runs-here-5k.

All those interested may register at https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Massapequa/hoperunshere by 6 p.m. on Aug. 13, or in-person, at either the Swag Bag and Race Bib pick-up events being held at Westfield South Shore Mall in the Macy’s Court on Aug. 15 or at Westfield Sunrise Mall by the mall management office near Macy’s on Aug. 16. You can visit from 2 to 7 p.m. The pre-registration fee will be $25. Registration may also be completed on the day of the race from 6:45 to 8 a.m. for $30. For more information, visit www.hoperunshere.org, or email LI2Day with any questions at info@li2daywalk.org.