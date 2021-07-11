Sun Shines Bright On An Accomplished Plainedge class

As soon as “Pomp and Circumstance” began playing, Hofstra University’s Shuart Stadium was transformed into a sea of red as Plainedge High School graduates made their way onto the field while proud family members and friends applauded from the bleachers. Commencement exercises for the Class of 2021 were held on June 24 with perfect weather for an outdoor graduation.



Superintendent Dr. Edward Salina recognized the 216 seniors for their accomplishments during the past four years. He noted that this year’s graduating class was accepted into more than 200 colleges and earned a collective total of $9.2 million in scholarships. The average graduate in Plainedge’s Class of 2021 has already earned 18 college credits.

In congratulatory remarks from Principal Robert Amster and Board of Education President Catherine Flanagan, they spoke about the obstacles the students have overcome in the past year-and-a-half. Student speakers included valedictorian Joseph Devlin, salutatorian Tyler Ruvolo and senior class president Katie Cruz. Senior musicians joined the jazz choir and concert band for musical interludes.

-Submitted by the Plainedge School District