Students Digitally Sharpen Their Math Skills

Brandon Godsil and Victoria Firoz, fifth graders at East Lake Elementary School in the Massapequa School District, used iReady on their Chromebooks to review their knowledge of decimals.

Teacher Denise Fraccalvieri said that students use the app for interactive activities that support classroom lessons and reinforce skills on a variety of mathematical concepts. As students complete each level, they move on to more challenging questions, and the teacher can monitor their progress.

-Submitted by the Massapequa School District