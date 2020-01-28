Students Digitally Sharpen Their Math Skills

By
Observer Staff
-
0
111
Brandon Godsil (foreground) and Victoria Firoz
(Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District)

Brandon Godsil and Victoria Firoz, fifth graders at East Lake Elementary School in the Massapequa School District, used iReady on their Chromebooks to review their knowledge of decimals.
Teacher Denise Fraccalvieri said that students use the app for interactive activities that support classroom lessons and reinforce skills on a variety of mathematical concepts. As students complete each level, they move on to more challenging questions, and the teacher can monitor their progress.

-Submitted by the Massapequa School District

SHARE
Previous articleHere Comes The Tax Man
Next articleMcKenna’s Top Spellers Square Off
Observer Staff
Massapequa Observer has served the community since 1959, proving to be a trusted source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply