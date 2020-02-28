Staying The Course

Interim Mayor Teresa Spinosa’s plans to keep Massapequa Park thriving

On Wednesday, March 18, Village of Massapequa Park Interim Mayor Teresa Spinosa will be facing a situation she’s never had to deal with during the 18 years Spinosa has served on the village board of trustees—a contested election. And if it wasn’t bad enough to be getting challenged by current trustee Dan Pearl’s Village Unity Party, Spinosa will also be fending off local resident Dr. Cynthia Paulis and her Just Get It Done Party.

During a Jan. 13 village board meeting, Spinosa was nominated by another board member to become village interim mayor, completing the remaining term of former Mayor Jeff Pravato, who was recently voted as the Town of Oyster Bay Receiver of Taxes during the November 2019 elections. Prior to Spinosa’s being sworn in, Pearl announced his intention to run for Pravato’s seat (Pearl was also the only trustee to dissent from the Spinosa appointment proposal that eventually passed). Keeping things interesting was Paulis’ announcement that she was also going to be running for that seat.

Despite having to take on these electoral challengers, Spinosa has been campaigning hard with trustee Richard Begandy and Kristian Hernandez, a lifelong resident who was most recently on the village zoning board. The trio are running on the Village People’s Rights-First Party line. As the village’s deputy mayor for the past six years, Spinosa is looking to keep the village moving onward and upward.

“I want to continue to maintain our AA2 bond rating, which we have. Overall, my vision is to protect the village by keeping it independent from any influences from outside governments and political organizations, so the residents get to make their own decisions regarding village policies,” she said. “I want to continue to protect the property values of our residents, which is done by maintaining and improving the infrastructure and attracting merchants that will enhance the vibrancy of our downtown district, which is really booming. I also want to continue with our fiscally conservative policies in regards to the budget and taxes.”

Spinosa is already contending with allegations made by her opponents. Pearl has made an issue out of her receiving lifetime health benefits, while Paulis has raised concerns about the current administration being tone deaf to recent MS-13 gang activity in the village that resulted in her neighbor’s home getting shot up by 38 bullets last October.

Spinosa explained that the health insurance option was something created on the state level and offered to trustees and mayors to not only attract qualified people, but because the salary for these part-time positions is more like a stipend. The policy was in place when she came aboard and Spinosa also said it was tweaked to save the village money over the long run.

“I actually came in there and we looked at what was being offered. In 2005, we reviewed it and tightened it up to make it a little more difficult for people to get the health insurance for life. Before, you had to be 50 to take the coverage. We have it now at 55 and you had to have served for 10 years. Recently, we negotiated a new union contract and all new employees after 2017 had to contribute 20 percent to the health insurance,” she explained. “Prior to that, they did not have to contribute. We acknowledge that there are rising costs, so we’re addressing all of that. We couldn’t make it retroactive for people that were already retired and pull the rug out from under them. There are a lot of people that put in decades of work and time to the village. It’s just like anybody else that gets retirement benefits—they’re entitled to that. The first 10 years that I was in office, I didn’t even take the health insurance that was offered to me. I figured out with [village treasurer] Chris [Briggs] that we saved the village $140,000 by doing that.”

As for public safety, she lauds the relationship the village has with local law enforcement and insists that there are no public safety issues.

“We work closely with the Seventh Precinct. They’ve been amazing to us. They’re constantly in communication with us. They have been addressing problems in the summertime, when everybody is out and about and the kids are out from school. It really hasn’t been a problem in recent years. They’ve really helped us with that,” she said. “I really feel like there is a lot of awareness now, especially on social media, where people alert neighbors about what’s happening on their block. That’s been really amazing. I really don’t feel like we have a tremendous public safety concern in the village, but we’re always monitoring it and seeing how we can improve it in any ways that we can.”

Spinosa prides herself on being a budget hawk, while also balancing the need to continue repairing the village’s infrastructure and saving money by engaging in shared services with other villages that include equipment (road sweepers and snowplows) and IT services.

“The board has only raised taxes under Mayors Altadonna and Pravato on the average of 2 percent in the last 18 years. In the last several years, we’ve had zero increase in taxes. So I want to continue along those lines,” she said. “I think any municipality can work within their own budget, if they just take out the red pen and cut costs. We’re able to do that and still able to provide all the services that everyone is still entitled to in our beautiful village.”

The upcoming Village of Massapequa Park election will be held on Wednesday, March 18 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in village hall. Voters will be asked to cast their ballots for mayor and two trustees. Residents who are not already registered to vote have until March 6 to complete the paperwork with the Nassau County Board of Elections. Forms can be picked up at village hall and can also be downloaded from the Nassau County Board of Elections website at www.nassauvotes.com. For more information, call the board of elections at 516-571-8683.