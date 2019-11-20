Status Quo

Local officeholders keep their seat after Election Day

The local election season has come to an end as ballots have been cast and seats have been won. For the Town of Oyster Bay and the Nassau County Legislature, things remains very much the same.

Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino got 33,871 votes, beating Democratic challenger and outgoing town clerk James Altadonna Jr. with 58.5 percent of the votes. Altadonna finished with 23,922 votes in his favor.

The 70th supervisor in town history, Saladino was elected to his second full term.

“Thank you Town of Oyster Bay,” said Saladino on Facebook, using the hashtag #MovingOysterBayForward.

In the council races, Republicans held strong as incumbent Steven Labriola got the most votes with 32,751, followed by newcomers Vicki Walsh (31,881 votes) and Laura Maier (31,696). They beat out Democrats Erin Guida (23,737), Melissa McCardle (23,594), Ned Newhouse (22,893) and libertarian Howard Rabin (726).

“We did it,” said Labriola in a Facebook post. “Thank you for returning me to serve as your Town of Oyster Bay Councilman. I appreciate the support and will keep my pledge to deliver an honest government that protects your wallet.”

Walsh, who is elected to her first term, is a community activist from East Norwich. She is the past president and board member of her local elementary school PTA and serves on the high school PTA and PTSA Council Boards. She also serves as a catechist for St. Dominic Roman Catholic Church and a troop leader for both Girl Scout and Cub Scout groups in the Theodore Roosevelt Council.

“I want to thank all of you for all of your support the past year,” Walsh said on Facebook. “I would not be here without all of you. I promise you will love my team. My team is now your team.”

Maier, also elected for the first time, is a small business owner and former health care management administrator. She owns a Dairy Queen in Massapequa and Jersey Mike’s Subs in Farmingdale and Massapequa Park. She is a former AIM Healthcare Regional Director of the New York and New Jersey regions, as well as an assistant director of provider enrollment with North Shore-Long Island Jewish health systems. She is also member of the Massapequa Chamber of Commerce.

“Thank you for your vote and belief in me,” said Maier in a social media post. “I will proudly serve as your Town of Oyster Bay Councilwoman for the next four years and keep my promise to deliver an honest government that protects your wallet.”

Walsh and Maier will be replacing councilmen Anthony Macagnone and Joseph Muscarella, both of whom are retiring at the end of their terms.

In the town clerk race, Republican Richard LaMarca beat Democrat Rachel Klein by a vote of 32,363 to 24,741, with LaMarca getting 56.7 percent of the vote. LaMarca is the president of the local civic association, a director on the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Chamber of Commerce, a representative on the Nassau County Police Commissioner’s Community Council and an active participant in many other organizations.

“I’m honored and humbled to be elected your next town clerk,” said LaMarca on social media. “It’s been a fantastic experience meeting the hardworking residents of our town, from Oyster Bay to Massapequa, and everywhere in between.”

Lastly, in the receiver of taxes race, Massapequa Park Mayor Jeffrey Pravato took down Democrat George Hignell by a 33,105 to 23,870 margin, with Pravato getting 58.1 percent of the vote. Pravato has served six years as mayor of the village and is also a member of the Sons of Italy, a past president of the Lions Club and congregant of the Midway Jewish Center in Plainview.

“We won,” said Pravato on Facebook. “Thank you so much. I will proudly serve you as the next Town of Oyster Bay Tax Receiver. I will keep my promise to implement efficiencies to protect your money.”

Pravato will replace current tax receiver James Stefanich, who will also be retiring at the end of his term.

In the Nassau County Legislature races, District 12 Legislator James Kennedy won decisively over opponent Michael Pesce 11,228 to 4,845. Meanwhile, District 17 Legislator Rose Marie Walker defeated Allen Foley 9,056 to 4,264.

“Thank you so much for your support in yesterday’s election,” said Walker. “I am proud and honored to continue serving the residents of the 17th Legislative District for the next two years.”