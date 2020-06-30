Standout Massapequa Senior Named National Merit Scholar

Massapequa High School senior Jack Chillemi, has been named a 2020 National Merit Scholarship winner for his outstanding academic achievement. He was one of approximately 3,300 winners from the across the country to earn this prestigious and coveted scholarship, financed by U.S. colleges and universities.

In the fall, Chillemi will attend the University of Florida where he plans to study chemical engineering. He said he chose the school because of its strong engineering program and the financial support he will receive as a National Merit Scholar. Chillemi said he is looking forward to all that college life offers, from meeting new people to joining a club sports team to charting his path to a career.

Since beginning kindergarten 13 years ago at East Lake Elementary School, Chillemi has continued to fulfill his thirst for knowledge and enrolled in many challenging, college-level courses at Massapequa High School. Advanced Placement physics classes particularly stirred his interested in chemical engineering.

In addition to a rigorous course load, Chillemi has been involved in several extracurricular activities including the National Honor Society, the Spanish National Honor Society, the a-cappella choir and the Crooners vocal group. In his spare time he has been teaching himself to play the guitar and hopes to keep music in his life after high school.

Chillemi was named a National Merit semifinalist based upon his PSAT score. After that, he had to complete an application, write an essay and submit his SAT scores. He wrote his essay about an influential person in his life, his health teacher, Mike Draper.

“It’s a really big honor and I’m proud that I was able to do it,” he said of being named a National Merit Scholar. “It gives me a lot of opportunities. I really enjoy learning and I always try my best to learn as much as I can.”

Submitted by the Massapequa School District