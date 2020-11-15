Spirit Week Returns To Massapequa High School

To celebrate the return of in-person instruction for all students at Massapequa High School, Oct. 19 to 23 marked Spirit Week with a variety of themed dress-up days.

The week kicked off with Proud to Be an American day featuring red, white and blue attire. That was followed by Twin Tuesday in which students and staff were encouraged to dress up like a friend. “Orange” You Glad We are Back day on Oct. 21 coincided with the national Unity Day campaign which promotes acceptance, kindness and celebrating each other’s differences.

Thursday’s theme was tie-dye, and also was senior shirt day for the Class of 2021. Some seniors celebrated both by making custom tie-dye senior shirts. The week closed out with Chiefs Day on Friday in which everyone was asked to wear blue and gold.

The Spirit Week themes were selected by senior class officers but participation was open to the entire school. The officers met during video conferences facilitated by senior class adviser Nicole Zappulla.

After six weeks of a hybrid learning model, the high school returned to in-person instruction for all students five days a week on Oct. 19. Numerous health and safety protocols in place included desk barriers in all classrooms, mask requirements, one-way staircases and staggered bells to reduce hallway traffic.

“The class finally feels like it’s one again,” senior class President Jack Devenish said. “Having the excitement of finally being back together, we’re hopeful we can be here for the rest of the school year.”

Katelyn Stealey said she received a lot of positive feedback from her peers that the theme days were fun and unique. Kaitlyn Brien noted that with no sports at the moment, spirit week was a way to bring everyone together.

“It’s something we were all able to do as a school,” Stealey said.

Submitted by the Massapequa School District