South Farmingdale Man Arrested For North Massapequa Assault

The Eighth Squad reports the arrest of a South Farmingdale man for assault on May 12 at 5:10 p.m. in North Massapequa.

The Nassau County Police Department report the arrest of 32-year-old Joshua Jones of South Farmingdale. According to police, a female victim and a friend were walking at the State Preserve located at the corner of Northwest Drive and Triangle Place North when they noticed a male acting erratically. The women decided to create distance from the man by walking in a different direction, moving away from him. As they were walking away the defendant approached them from the rear and struck the victim with a closed fist in the back of the neck. The victim was injured suffering pain and swelling. Shortly after, the suspect was apprehended and placed into custody. The defendant was transported to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.

The defendant is charged with third-degree assault and was arraigned on May 13 in Mineola. Police request any other victims that may have encountered this subject to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477 or call 911.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department