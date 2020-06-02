Small Businesses Celebrate Retail Reopening Shutdown

Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino joined with Councilman Lou Imbroto, Councilwoman Laura Maier and Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato to celebrate the reopening of small businesses and remind residents of the benefits of shopping in their own hometowns. The celebration, held at Tim’s Florist in Massapequa Park, was also attended by Massapequa Chamber of Commerce President Jaime Bogenshutz, as well as village officials and local business owners.

“This week, we learned that our region can reopen as part of Phase 1 of ‘Un-Pause’ New York, allowing for resumed activity such as residential construction and the return of small businesses with curbside and in-store pickup services,” Saladino said. “Small businesses are the heartbeats of our communities and supporting them now more than ever will help our neighborhoods thrive and bounce back. We are thrilled to welcome our ‘mom and pop shops’ back and want to give them as much of an opportunity as possible to attract patrons back to their establishments, while of course maintaining all social distancing regulations necessary to protect the public’s safety.”

The reopening celebration was held at Tim’s Florist, who has been in the community for 50 years. Like many small businesses, Gail Klubnick, owner and operator, was severely impacted during the shutdown. Town officials reminded residents that shopping at neighborhood merchants keeps local dollars in the economy, supports local jobs, and builds a strong tax base while ensuring investments in the local community. Local merchants also support many community charities, youth sports organizations and endeavors that advance the general welfare.

Imbroto added, “Local stores throughout our town not only have a tremendous impact on our neighborhoods, but they also have a profound impact on our local economy. These retailers make our neighborhoods stronger. They provide local jobs, keep our downtown storefronts full and vibrant and generally make our communities better places to live, work and raise a family.”

“As a small business owner, I can tell you that the last two months have been tough. Unfortunately, some of these local stores may never recover, but for those who are still on life support, we can help bring them back to life by supporting them in these difficult times,” Maier said. “In the Town of Oyster Bay, we are here to help in whatever way we can.”

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay