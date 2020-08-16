Sexual Abuse Arrest

Seventh Precinct officers report the arrest of an Elmhurst man for sexual abuse that occurred on Monday, Aug. 4, at 3:15 p.m. in Wantagh.

According to police, defendant Ruiwen He inappropriately touched a 20-year-old female in her groin area while she was receiving a massage at Unique Foot Spa located at 3348 Jerusalem Ave. The female victim called the police and the 61-year-old defendant had left the scene prior to police arrival. Responding officers located the defendant a short time later and placed him under arrest without further incident.

Defendant Ruiwen He is charged with third-degree sexual abuse and forcible touching. He was arraigned on Wednesday, Aug. 5, in Mineola.

Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department