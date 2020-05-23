The Seventh Squad reports the details of a serious vehicular accident that occurred at 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, in Massapequa.

According to detectives, a four-door 2014 Lexus operated by a 63-year-old male was at the intersection of Broadway and Veterans Boulevard turning left when his vehicle was struck by a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by a 28-year-old male traveling southbound on Broadway. The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the vehicle and then struck a 2017 Lexus SUV operated by a 56-year-old female that was traveling northbound on Broadway. The operator of the motorcycle was airlifted from the scene to Nassau University Medical Center in critical condition to be treated for multiple internal injuries. There were no other injuries reported on scene. The vehicles underwent safety tests and the motorcycle was impounded for further evaluation. The investigation continues.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department