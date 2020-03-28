Supermarkets offer special hours to protect seniors

Although stores are struggling to keep their shelves filled with groceries due to the high demand from customers, which are are stock piling due to the coronavirus pandemic, many supermarket chains are offering seniors ages 60 and older a dedicated shopping hour once a week where they can go to pick up groceries while limiting their exposure to those who may be carrying the virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) those who are aged 60 or older, or those with pre-existing medical conditions are at a higher risk for contracting the virus.

Last week, Stop & Shop adjusted their hours to allow vulnerable customers a time to pick up supplies. The store is open daily from 6 to 7:30 a.m. during this time, recognizing that some may not be able to get out on a scheduled day to purchase food.

“We hope you will join us in our efforts to care for the older members of our community and those who are most vulnerable at this time,” a statement from Stop & Stop reads.

Walmart will be introducing their hour long senior shopping beginning on Tuesday, March 24 through April 28 across their 5,000 U.S. stores. The senior shopping store hours will take place from 6 to 7:30 a.m. Vision centers and pharmacies inside Walmart will also be open during this time. Target’s 1,800 stores nationwide will also reserve their first hour of shopping each Wednesday.

Whole Foods will also offer special shopping hours one hour before the stores open up to the general pubic. At the time of publication, the store is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are setting aside this time to help these customers, who national health authorities have identified as among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, feel more comfortable shopping our stores and helping to ensure they are able to get the items they need in a less crowded environment,” the company said in a statement.

In addition all supermarkets are closing early to devote extra time to proper cleaning and sanitization procedures. Visit the supermarkets individual websites for the most up to date store hours.

Visit www.eldercareresourcecenter.info/ to find a list of town departments that offer senior transportation for services ranging from doctor appointments to grocery shopping. Most transportation programs pick up seniors directly from their home in order to provide the most efficient service. Other means such as the Long Island Rail Road and Taxi Companies offer senior discounts for transportation, as well.