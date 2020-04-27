School Property Tax Payment Deadline Extended To June 1

State grants town’s request for extension for school tax collection

Town of Oyster Bay Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey Pravato recentlhy announced that he and Supervisor Joseph Saladino requested, and Governor Cuomo has now agreed, to extend the deadline for school property tax payments without penalty until June 1. With the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic having a negative effect on residents throughout the state, most local governments have restricted or fully suspended in-person interactions at their facilities, and the extension to the deadline will help alleviate any processing issues, as well as offer residents most effected by the public health crisis extra time to make their payment.

“In the last 30 days we’ve seen economic hardships rise in every corner of our community, yet in less than 30 days government expected homeowners to pay one of the highest school tax bills in the nation,” Pravato said. “It was wrong, and I’m glad the governor listened to our concerns and agreed to extend the deadline. With a surge in unemployment and furloughed workers, it was very important to give residents this extra time to pay their bills. I remind residents to take advantage of the ability to pay by eCheck for a reduced fee, which my office negotiated to help mitigate in person interaction during this pandemic.”

The receiver’s office, although still open, has suspended in-person visits to both its Oyster Bay and Massapequa locations. Residents are encouraged to make payments online at www.oysterbaytown.com/departments/receiver-of-taxes/, where Pravato arranged for taxpayers to remit payment via eCheck at a reduced fee. The fee for eCheck is now only 75 cents, reduced from a previous high of $6. Additionally, residents can alternatively pay via credit card online, where a third-party vendor charges a much larger processing fee as authorized by New York State, or mail their payments (made payable to Jeffrey P. Pravato, Receiver of Taxes) to 74 Audrey Ave., Oyster Bay, NY 11771. The office can be reached by phone at 516-624-6400.