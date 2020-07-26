School Board Trustees Start New Terms

Massapequa School District Board of Education trustees Gary

Baldinger and Cher Lepre began new terms on July 2 at the annual reorganization meeting. Baldinger was sworn in for his third term, while Lepre was sworn in for a full three-year term after being elected last year to fill a vacant seat.

The board also will keep the same officers for the 2020-21 school year, with Kerry Wachter as president, Jeanine Caramore as vice president and Baldinger as secretary. As is tradition, Superintendent Lucille Iconis also took the oath of office. The meeting was held with limited participants in the board room due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was broadcast live on the district’s YouTube channel.

-Submitted by the Massapequa School District