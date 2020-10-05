Ruth Bader Ginsburg (March 15, 1933 to September 18, 2020)

“The world has lost a giant. A brilliant jurist, a resolute champion for justice and a trailblazer for women’s rights, Ruth Bader Ginsburg has left a legacy that will echo through history. Justice Ginsburg will forever be a feminist icon who inspired generations of young women–myself included–to follow their dreams, break through barriers and never let gender stand in the way. She will be deeply missed and my prayers are with her family and friends.”

—New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand





“Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves behind an unmatched legacy as one of the most important forces for women’s rights in modern day history. She paved the way for women everywhere and she continued fighting, even until her last day. Justice Ginsburg had an unwavering faith in the goodness of humanity, and she believed these trying times were only an anomaly. It is now up to us to prove her right.”

—Representative Kathleen Rice

“Tonight the United States mourns the loss of a legal giant. For a portion of 2007, I had the privilege of having Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg as a professor as part of a Hofstra University Summer law program. She was down to earth, and made sure she spoke to everyone who participated about their background and what their goals were for the future. Whether or not you agree with her legal opinions, there is no denying the huge impact Justice Ginsberg has had on the fiber of our nation.”

—Assemblyman Andrew Garbarino

“We join the American people and Nassau County residents in mourning the death of United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a woman whose transformational contributions shattered glass ceilings in our society and built bridges for countless women to follow in her footsteps. Asked in 2017 what it means to live a meaningful life, Justice Ginsburg was quoted as saying: ‘I tell law students, if you are going to be a lawyer and just practice your profession, you have a skill… but if you want to be a true professional, you will do something outside yourself … something that makes life a little better for people less fortunate than you.’ Justice Ginsburg’s leadership opened numerous doors to a better, more inclusive future for many marginalized communities in our society. As we continue to celebrate her remarkable life and accomplishments and take steps to honor the legacy of a remarkable native New Yorker, let us redouble our commitment to ensuring the people’s voices are always heard and respected at every level of government – starting right here in Nassau County.”

—Legislator Kevan Abrahams

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought to the end, through her cancer, with unwavering faith in our democracy and its ideals. That’s how we remember her. But she also left instructions for how she wanted her legacy to be honored.”

—President Barack Obama

“Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her—a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

—Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr.

“Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG.”

—Senator Hillary Clinton

“We have lost one of the most extraordinary justices ever to serve on the Supreme Court. Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life and landmark opinions moved us closer to a more perfect union. And her powerful dissents reminded us that we walk away from our Constitution’s promise at our peril.”

—President Bill Clinton

“Tonight, we mourn the passing of a giant in American history, a champion for justice, a trailblazer for women. She would want us all to fight as hard as we can to preserve her legacy.”

—Senator Chuck Schumer

“Laura and I join our fellow Americans in mourning the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice and equality, and she inspired more than one generation of women and girls. Justice Ginsburg loved our country and the law. Laura and I are fortunate to have known this smart and humorous trailblazer and we send our condolences to the Ginsburg family.”

—President George W. Bush

“Rosalynn and I are saddened by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A powerful legal mind and a staunch advocate for gender equality, she has been a beacon of justice during her long and remarkable career. I was proud to have appointed her to the U.S. Court of Appeals in 1980. We join countless Americans in mourning the loss of a truly great woman. We will keep her family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

—President Jimmy Carter