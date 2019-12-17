Robbery Arrest

Seventh Squad detectives report the arrests of two individuals for a robbery that occurred on Friday, Nov. 29, at 4:55 a.m. in Massapequa. According to detectives, a 44-year-old male victim agreed to meet a female for a date at the Budget Inn Motel located a 400 Carman Mill Rd. Upon arrival the victim was met by the 22-year-old female defendant, Brianna Casillas of Kenley, NC. As the two entered a room at the motel the 22-year-old male defendant, DeAnsel Flores of Amityville, came out of the bathroom.

Flores allegedly had the handle to a machete sticking out of his waistband and stated to the victim “Give me your money and get out.” The victim handed him an undisclosed amount of cash and left the room before calling 911. Police officers arrived at the motel and placed both defendants under arrest without further incident. Casillas has been charged with first-degree and second-degree robbery. Flores has been charged with first-degree and second-degree robbery. Both defendants were arraigned on Saturday, Nov. 30, at First District Court in Hempstead.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department