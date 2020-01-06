The Seventh Squad reports the arrest of a Wyandanch woman for robbery that occurred in Massapequa on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 12:30 a.m. According to detectives, defendant Skylar Williams walked behind the bar inside the TGI Friday’s restaurant located at 5204 Sunrise Hwy. and attempted to pack food obtained from an all-you-can-eat promotion.

The 32-year-old defendant allegedly became upset after a 32 year-old male employee stated it was against restaurant policy to have her behind the bar packing up food to go. Being upset, Williams picked up a bottle of liquor and then attempted to hit the victim. Defendant Williams then displayed a black knife and threatened to stab the victim as he prevented her from leaving with the bottle of liquor. Williams, along with a female friend, left the restaurant on foot and were observed heading in the vicinity of Unqua Road and Sunrise Highway. Seventh Precinct Police responded and with the assistance of the canine unit, located the defendant in the rear yard of a Burton Lane residence.

After an investigation, Williams was placed into police custody without incident. The liquor bottle and knife, along with several Oxycodone pills, were recovered at the scene. There were no injuries reported.

Williams is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was arraigned in the First District Court in Hempstead on Thursday, Dec 5.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department