Residents Invited To Oyster Bay Harbor Environmental Cleanup

Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilwoman Michele Johnson invite residents to participate in a special Oyster Bay Harbor & Beach Cleanup, scheduled for Saturday, April 17. The event is co-sponsored by the Town of Oyster Bay, the North Oyster Bay Baymen’s Association (NOBBA) and Friends of the Bay. Pre-registration is necessary.

“This great environmental cleanup initiative features volunteers and town employees rolling up their sleeves and working side-by-side to remove litter and debris from the beaches and shoreline areas along Oyster Bay Harbor,” Saladino said. “We invite residents of all ages to pitch in and help make a difference in our community.”

Volunteers are invited to participate in the cleanup, which will run from 8 a.m. to noon. The central meeting place will be Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park launching ramps and waterfront gazebo off of Larrabee Avenue, Oyster Bay. Additional locations for the clean-up include Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay, Stehli Beach in Bayville and Centre Island Beach in Bayville. Typically, in year’s past, harbor and beach clean-up events have resulted in about 40,000 pounds of debris collected by volunteers.

Johnson said, “Each year, countless amounts of paper, food, plastics and other trash are discarded on beaches or dumped overboard from recreational and commercial vessels. Allowing this litter to remain on our shorelines will only lead to increasingly worse damage for the environment.”

Individuals and groups should call 516-677-5943 or visit www.oysterbaytown.com to register for this environmental cleanup.

-Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay