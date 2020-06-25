Residents Encouraged To Donate Blood

Town of Oyster Bay Councilman Steve Labriola and Councilwoman Laura Maier recently announced a partnership with the New York Blood Center to collect donations on Monday, June 29, to help hospitals meet the ongoing and pressing need for blood during the coronavirus pandemic. The Blood Drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hicksville Athletic Center (167 S. Broadway, Hicksville). All donors will receive ‘Free Blizzards’ vouchers for Dairy Queen, which can be redeemed at their Massapequa, Levittown, Huntington or East Northport locations.

“Blood donations are extremely important during normal times to help secure any necessary blood transfusions for patients. Now, during the coronavirus pandemic, blood supplies have dwindled tremendously and are critically low, so this blood drive, the largest upcoming drive in our local area, will be critical to help our local hospitals meet demand and continue their life-saving operations during these extraordinary times,” Maier said. “Please consider participating in this blood drive and help bolster our blood banks so that as many people as possible can be helped.”

The town’s blood drive will operate by appointment only, with no walk-in donations accepted. Social distancing and sanitary protocols will be in place to maintain the health and safety of all donors. To qualify as a blood donor, a person must between the ages of 17 and 75 years old (16 with parental permission and 76 or older with a doctor’s note), weigh at least 110 pounds and not have donated blood within the last 56 days. Anyone who received a tattoo within the past 12 months is ineligible to donate. It is recommended that volunteers eat well (low fat) and drink fluids in the days before the Blood Drive.

“Donating blood is a quick, easy, and safe process, and the pint of blood you donate will never be missed from your body, as it is quickly reproduced within your body,” Labriola added. “If you have family members or friends willing to donate, please ask them to support our effort this year, as this initiative is more vital than ever to help make sure that our local hospitals can meet the excessive demand during the coronavirus pandemic and continue to save the lives of as many people as possible.”

For additional information regarding the town’s blood drive, contact the town board office at 516-624-6304. Sign up today at https://bit.ly/2LINdk1 to make an appointment to donate blood at this blood drive.