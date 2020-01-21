Red Devils Get Their Due

Town Of Oyster Bay honors Plainedge championship football team

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and members of the town board proudly welcomed members of the 2019 Class III Long Island Champion Plainedge High School football team, who were also recipients of the prestigious Rutgers Cup after their outstanding championship run.

This season, Plainedge High School’s football team brought home the school’s first Long Island championship, and compiled a perfect 12-0 record for the season. Saladino remarked how winning the Long Island Championship was an amazing accomplishment and a triumphant way to conclude a memorable season, and the success of this year’s team speaks volumes about the school’s remarkable program and the support they receive from the dedicated coaching staff, school administrators and parents.

Capping a remarkable season in this championship run, the Plainedge High School Football team, along with members of the coaching staff and administration, were presented with a commemorative sign to display at their school, as well as citations for the staff and parchment certificates for every team member. Saladino and members of the town board remarked that the Plainedge High School Long Island championship team is a great source of pride for our town, and congratulated all of them on a job well done.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay