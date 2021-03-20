Reading Comes With A Wardrobe At McKenna

Read Across America Day turned into a week-long celebration of children’s literature at McKenna Elementary School in the Massapequa School District. Every day from March 1-5 featured a Dr. Seuss-themed activity.

Designed to encourage children to read more books and to promote a love of literacy, Read Across America Day is held every year on March 2, the birthday of Dr. Seuss. McKenna students paid tribute to the author known for his rhyming stories and original characters by dressing up based on different books.

The week kicked off with Cat in the Hat day as students wore crazy hats to school. Teachers brought in and shared their favorite children’s books with their classes. Fox in Socks day featured silly or mismatched socks, along with students bringing in their favorite books to share.

It was easy being green on Green Eggs and Ham day, during which students brought in snacks to have during independent reading time. Crazy hair day was in honor of Cat in the Hat characters Thing 1 and Thing 2. The celebration concluded with The Sleep Book day in which students wore their pajamas and read by flashlight.

Several classes also did Dr. Seuss-themed projects. Since the Cat in the Hat is set on a rainy day, first graders wrote about the activities they do on rainy days. Second grade classes had a Dr. Seuss book read-a-thon.

