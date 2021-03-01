Queens Man Arrested For Robbery In Massapequa

Seventh Squad detectives report the arrest of a Queens man for a robbery that occurred on Feb. 10 at 6:18 p.m. in Massapequa.

According to detectives, a male entered Laxmi Smoke and Vape Shop located at 4127 Merrick Rd. The subject attempted to purchase merchandise with a credit card.

A 34-year-old male employee, asked for identification that matched the credit card. The subject then attempted to pay with his cellular phone, which was declined. The male picked up the merchandise and attempted to exit the store without making a payment. Two employees confronted the subject and a physical altercation ensued. The male was subdued and held until police arrived. Twenty-four-year-old Ali Saif was arrested by arriving officers.

The two employees suffered injuries and were transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation. During the investigation, it was determined Saif had an open warrant in Connecticut.

Saif is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree robbery. He was arraigned on Feb. 11 in Mineola.