Community News Qdoba Mexican Eats Welcomed To Massapequa Park By Observer Staff - June 23, 2021 0 7 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Mayor Daniel Pearl and members of the Forccaro family, along with Deputy Mayor Tina Schiaffino, Trustees Dana Durso, Todd Svec and Christine Wiss, cut the ceremonial ribbon to celebrate the opening of Qdoba Mexican Eats, located on Sunrise Highway. Pictured from left: Michael Forccaro, John Farccaro, Jim Forccaro, trustee Dana Durso, trustee Christine Wiss, Jake Forccaro, Mayor Daniel Pearl, trustee Todd Svec, Deputy Mayor Tina Schiaffino, Joey Forccaro and James Forccaro. (Photo by Ed Cox)