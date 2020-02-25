Posing As Penguins At Lockhart

Penguins are known for their survival skills in cold climates, so winter served as a perfect time for first graders at Lockhart Elementary School in the Massapequa School District to learn about the feathered creatures.

Students learned all about penguins as part of the science curriculum. Each class adopted an Emperor penguin chick from the World Wildlife Fund and was sent a stuffed penguin in return.

Regina Birney’s first graders named their animal Fuzzy. Throughout the winter, every student gets to take him home for two days. They share their experiences with Fuzzy through pictures and a short story in a class journal.

Birney’s students also dressed up as penguins by wearing black and white to school, and read The Emperor’s Egg by Martin Jenkins.

In Ashley Salerno’s class, students made digital “If I Were a Penguin” posters with support from technology learning coach Alison Morgan. Each child took a selfie to add his or her face to the body of penguin. Students had to determine if they would be an African, Emperor or King penguin and write about what they would eat and how they would expect life to be as a penguin.

Salerno explained that the project was a fun way for students to apply knowledge from a recent lesson while also expanding their technology skills, as they created with Google Slides.

—Submitted by the Massapequa School District