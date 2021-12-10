Police Make Massapequa Grand Larceny Arrest

Seventh Squad detectives report the arrest of a Bay Shore man for grand larceny that occurred on Nov. 21 at 2:45 p.m. in Massapequa.

According to detectives, a male subject entered Forever Diamonds located at 5508 Sunrise Hwy. and requested to view a tray of jewelry from behind the store counter. The subject then grabbed the tray of jewelry and exited the store without paying. A 39-year-old male employee followed the subject into the parking lot and fell to the ground attempting to retrieve the merchandise. Upon police arrival, an ambulance was requested for the male victim, who was suffering pain from the fall and he refused medical treatment at the scene.

A thorough investigation conducted by police, identified 20-year-old Kobeen Castillo Orellana as the person responsible and he was located at his residence. While police were attempting to place Orellana into handcuffs, he became combative and kicked an officer. After a brief struggle, officers eventually secured the defendant.

As a result of the defendant actively resisting arrest, the officer suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A subsequent investigation also revealed that the defendant was responsible for a larceny that occurred at Kay Jewelers, located at 850 Sunrise Hwy. on Sept. 29.

Orellana is charged with second- and third-degree grand larceny, two counts of second-degree assault and resisting arrest. He was arraigned on Nov. 22 at First District Court in Hempstead.

