Police Investigate Serious Accident In Massapequa

The Seventh Squad reports the details of a serious auto accident that occurred at 9:55 p.m. on Oct. 28 in Massapequa.

According to detectives, a 40-year-old male driver of a 2004 Infinity was in a collision with the 44-year-old male driver of a 2021 Land Rover traveling westbound on Sunrise Highway. As a result of the collision, the 40-year-old male was severely injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment where he is currently in stable condition. The 44-year-old male operator refused medical treatment at the scene.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department