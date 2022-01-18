Police Investigate Fatal Massapequa Car Accident

Homicide Squad detectives report the details of a fatal auto accident that occurred on Jan. 9 at 12:40 p.m. in Massapequa.

According to detectives, while traveling northbound on Carmans Road near Bailey Drive, a 75-year-old male operator, driving a Hyundai Sonata, was in a head-on collision with a Honda Civic, which was operated by a 33-year-old female. As a result of the collision, the 75-year-old male was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced deceased by a staff physician. The 33-year-old female suffering from a possible broken leg is currently in stable condition. The investigation into the accident continues.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department